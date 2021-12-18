Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Drops By 30.1%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JRS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 70,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

