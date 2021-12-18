Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Increases By 29.1%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

