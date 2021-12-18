Short Interest in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Declines By 26.2%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 555,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $704,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $21.36 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

