Short Interest in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Grows By 28.8%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 693,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE OFG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.31. 1,850,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,160. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.37.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

