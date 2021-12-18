Short Interest in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Increases By 38.1%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Organovo has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organovo by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organovo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Organovo by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo in the second quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

