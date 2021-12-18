Short Interest in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Drops By 30.0%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PAIC stock remained flat at $$10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Petra Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Petra Acquisition by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petra Acquisition by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Petra Acquisition by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petra Acquisition by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

