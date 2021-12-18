Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Declines By 29.1%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PIFYF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 95,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,345. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

