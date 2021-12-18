Short Interest in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expands By 32.2%

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 183,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSE RM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 122,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.31. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $293,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 155,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RM. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

