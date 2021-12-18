Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Drops By 29.0%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 1,097,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,895.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNYYF remained flat at $$1.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacturing and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic and smart mined products and spare parts, and the provision of related services in Mainland China. It operates through the Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment segments.

