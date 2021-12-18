Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Drops By 29.0%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 1,097,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,895.0 days.
OTCMKTS SNYYF remained flat at $$1.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.