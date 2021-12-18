Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Grows By 27.5%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Silver Bull Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 19,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

