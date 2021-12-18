Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Increases By 65.1%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SOBKY stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. SoftBank has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

