Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Decreases By 29.2%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

