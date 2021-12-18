Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Declines By 29.9%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 60,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,664. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.