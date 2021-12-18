Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Decreases By 25.7%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

TENX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.