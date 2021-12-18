Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Rises By 30.8%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NDP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,456. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 187,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

