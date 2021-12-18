Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Rises By 30.8%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NDP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,456. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
