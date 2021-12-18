Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rises By 33.7%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,600 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 1,010,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 397.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

