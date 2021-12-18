Short Interest in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Decreases By 29.3%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 810,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,862. The stock has a market cap of $700.45 million, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 2.86. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.