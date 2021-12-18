Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Declines By 47.8%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the November 15th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNOF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Verano has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

