Short Interest in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Drops By 25.5%

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,182,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

