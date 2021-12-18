SHPING Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $215,397.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. SHPING has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $215,397.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007206 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,696,182,861 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.