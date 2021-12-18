Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

