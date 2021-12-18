SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $392,978.55 and approximately $1,268.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,664.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.99 or 0.08445328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00317011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.17 or 0.00930403 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00074908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00382995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00270280 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,591,909 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

