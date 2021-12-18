Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Up 28.3% in November

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SIEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.61.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.29%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
