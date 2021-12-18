Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Up 28.3% in November

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SIEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.61.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

