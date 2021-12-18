Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.0 days.

Shares of Siegfried stock remained flat at $$912.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $912.00. Siegfried has a 52-week low of $912.00 and a 52-week high of $912.00.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Siegfried in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

