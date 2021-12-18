Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.94

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.94 and traded as high as $168.25. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $167.43, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

