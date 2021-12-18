Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in November

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GCTAY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 178,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $9.69.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.