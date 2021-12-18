Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in November

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GCTAY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 178,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

