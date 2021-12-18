Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.42

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.42 and traded as high as C$14.58. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.58, with a volume of 3,028,654 shares.

SIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$977.43 million and a P/E ratio of 135.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$170.42 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

