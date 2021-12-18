SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.62. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $15.76.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.