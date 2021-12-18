Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 277,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 618% from the average daily volume of 38,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $42,844,000.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

