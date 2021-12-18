Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 27,449 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,449 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

