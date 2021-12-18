Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 90,383 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 358.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.80 and a 200-day moving average of $229.21. The firm has a market cap of $695.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

