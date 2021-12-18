Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,409 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $108.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

