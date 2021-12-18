Sigma Planning Corp Buys 26,962 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 801,240 shares of company stock valued at $131,595,576. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

