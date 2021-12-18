Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

