Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

