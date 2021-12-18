Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.60 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $130.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.92. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

