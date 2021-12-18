Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,296 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 288,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 110,131 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 313,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

