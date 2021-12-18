Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

