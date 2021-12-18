Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 4,642 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $75.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $78.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29.

