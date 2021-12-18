Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 980,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

