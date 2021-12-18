Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 301,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.