Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,651 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

NYSE:NUE opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.