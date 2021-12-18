Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,015 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $344.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

