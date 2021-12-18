Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,704 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

