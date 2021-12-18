Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,962 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 332,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 266,064 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $112.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83.

