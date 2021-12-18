Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,192 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 205,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.