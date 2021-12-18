Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $132.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.31 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

