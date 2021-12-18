Signaturefd LLC Acquires 286 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 33.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,029,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 250.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,830,000 after acquiring an additional 404,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI opened at $467.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.