Signaturefd LLC Acquires 4,562 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

RTX stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.