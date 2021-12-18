Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $137.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.